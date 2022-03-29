SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman will resign effective July 1, 2022, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox announced in a press release Monday.
Although he primarily presides over cases in Johnson County, Edelman frequently hears cases in Sheridan, including serving as the primary district court judge in Sheridan County after the start of former 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn’s term on the Wyoming Supreme Court.
As occurred after Fenn’s appointment to the state’s highest court in late 2021, it will likely take two to three months for Edelman’s replacement to be identified, appointed and seated on the bench. Edelman’s announcement of his retirement several months ahead of his final day on the bench, however, may limit complications in the transfer of the judgeship.
Composed of Fox, three attorneys and three laypeople, the Judicial Nominating Commission will accept expressions of interest for the 4th Judicial District Court vacancy from qualified people — who must be Wyoming voters and authorized to practice law in the state — through April 25. From these applicants, the commission will select three candidates to present to Gov. Mark Gordon.
Gordon must appoint the new judge within 30 days of receiving this list of three candidates.
As a result, the new judge will likely be identified in June.