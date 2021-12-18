If you’re like most of the country, and most of the developed world, where you find your information has shifted over the last 30 years. As technology evolves, so does access to information.
The invention of the printing press revolutionized the speed and reach of the written word. The invention of computers did the same. Increasing access to the internet continues to shift how people see and learn about the world.
As communication systems have evolved, so has trust in those who create the mediums and those who utilize them to disseminate information.
Since 2004, approximately 1,800 newspapers have shut down. Many of those (1,700) published weekly editions in small communities. Recent data shows 200 of the country’s roughly 3,140 counties no longer have a daily or weekly newspaper. Often, the loss of newspapers means a loss of community information and opposing perspectives.
Yes, social media has attempted to bridge that gap. Community pages share information about events and controversial topics. They also, to a large extent, share articles from local news sources.
This is because, while the way we access information has changed, the work of small-town community journalism has remained true to its values. Journalists show up. They go to the public meetings of governing bodies. They report on the school board, city council, county commission and statewide offices. They offer a variety of perspectives.
Often, The Sheridan Press receives feedback from those who feel the newspaper is too liberal and others who feel it is too conservative. That The Press receives feedback from both sides, often in the same day or week, supports the argument that local newspapers still represent the most well-rounded information on issues important to the communities they serve.
No newspaper or journalist is perfect, but The Press works to hire individuals who want to engage in the local community and who care about its success. But like many businesses adjusting to new norms, newspapers took a hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertising revenues have been shifting for decades, and the pandemic accelerated that trend. Readers are seeking news for free from sources across the internet, often in the silo of opinion they support.
But imagine what Sheridan County would look like without a local newspaper and without half a dozen journalists showing up each day to report on meetings, school events, sports, community projects and emergencies. Where would you learn about your community?
Earlier this fall, The Sheridan Press started a fundraising campaign to support additional journalism in the community. We’ve received major donations from the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, the Standish family and the Roberts Family Foundation, which are incredibly meaningful. Every subscription and every gift through the Local News Fund aids The Press’ ability to recruit and hire top-notch journalists and provide additional reporting to the community. Thank you to all those who have already given in support of The Press’ mission.
As the year — and the fundraising campaign — comes to an end, please consider supporting local journalism and The Sheridan Press by submitting a donation at givebutter.com/sheridanpress.