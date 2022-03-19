Death threats. Intimidation tactics. Verbal attacks. In just 20 days at the Wyoming Legislature, some of the most talked about happenings had little to do with the policies and legislation considered. If the short session represents the coming election season, Wyoming residents should grab their umbrellas and parkas, as the mudslinging could last months.
While the official filing period for candidates does not open until May 12, several have already stepped forward to put their hats in the ring.
In Sheridan County alone, 45 elected positions will be decided in the 2022 election. The races include everything from the already much talked about U.S. House race in which U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will seek to maintain her position, to state legislators, county offices, city and town councils, school boards and conservation district seats.
In addition, in a state where “tax” represents a curse word, two taxes that have long been in place in Sheridan County in one form or another will appear on the ballot for renewal — the countywide lodging tax and a 1% sales and use tax.
Much ink and many words already been spent on the decline of civility in politics over the last several years. Locally, some point to a Wyoming House race in 2016 that included mailers attacking an incumbent in a way that had — to that point — only been seen in national politics as the beginning of the trend.
Now, legislators fear censure by their political party, verbal and written assault from not only constituents but fellow lawmakers. They fear votes will be plastered on campaign literature without context or explanation.
The result of this shift could include multiple dimensions. It could discourage qualified individuals from seeking public office for fear of such attacks. It could further divide a state struggling with extremes in all political parties. It could escalate the distrust citizens have in government.
Voters, though, have the power to reverse the trend of name-calling, threats and bullying in politics that has become more public if not more prevalent.
• Do your research. Whether considering the information on a political brochure, statements made on social media or comments at candidate forums, take time to research the veracity of statements. Does the candidate or political group have an inherent bias? How might that affect the language used and information included? Is there context included? Voters must seek information beyond what is served to them by candidates, advertising and social media.
• Don’t ignore those knocks at the door. As election season gets underway, many candidates or individuals supporting specific initiatives will take to the sidewalks and travel door to door to speak with voters. Rather than ignore the knock, hear them out. Ask questions. Be courteous, but seek understanding and diverse perspectives before making up your mind.
• Attend events where office-seekers will be. A wide range of events — from candidate forums to lunches, open houses to street festivals — will focus on local and statewide candidates seeking votes. Show up.
• Shut down the negativity. If a candidate or group begins to call another candidate names or stray from their own bonafides, focus on bringing the conversation back to the speaker’s qualifications. If you’re up for it, politely share your unwillingness to engage in such conversations and why. The more politicians know voters aren’t appreciative of such behavior, the less likely they are to conduct themselves in such a manner.
While some would argue dirty politics always existed — and cite multiple examples from all political parties — voters don’t have to tolerate such tactics. If politicians no longer earn elected office as payout for fighting dirty, an optimistic result would be these tactics might stop.
So as candidates begin their campaigns, pay attention to sleight of hand, break out the Muck Boots, and use your vote wisely.