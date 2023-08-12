SHERIDAN — As summer break winds down, a new school year is about to heat up. Sheridan County students will head back to classrooms this month, and local educators are sharing ideas on how families can plan for school and keep children learning throughout the remainder of their vacation.
Elementary school students
Though some parents may think they need to refresh their child’s spelling skills or make them memorize multiplication tables before school starts, Highland Park Elementary School Principal Molly Swan said that isn’t always the best way to help students get ahead. While those exercises have a time and a place, she encourages parents to take a more relaxed approach over the summer and find simple, manageable ways to engage with students’ curiosity.
“If a child has a question, like ‘Why is the sky blue?’ or ‘Why are those ants crawling in that hole?’, being able to answer that question and having an extended conversation with that child builds their expressive and receptive language,” Swan said. “Instead of saying ‘Because I said so’ or ‘Just because,’ it’s good to say, ‘I don’t know, but let’s research and discover it together.’”
As a mother and grandmother herself, Swan acknowledged most parents are often incredibly busy, and sometimes the easiest way to keep a child entertained is to turn on a movie or give them an electronic device to play with. Whenever possible, though, she said it’s best to keep children away from screens.
“Any routine that includes family interaction with each other, away from any computerized electronics is important. A bedtime story is definitely important, movement and exercise are important … conversations, cooking together, those are the kinds of things I would love to see parents implementing,” Swan said. “I think keeping kids highly engaged in learning is just being engaged with your children and modeling learning through joyful, hands-on experiences. It doesn’t have to cost anything. It just costs time.”
Summer school is also an option for some children if they need extra help building a routine before jumping into the school year. Swan said the Sheridan County School District 2 elementary-level summer school program, which starts next week, focuses on project-based learning and can be beneficial for students that miss the structure of a classroom.
Woodland Park Elementary School Principal Alison Vold said back-to-school jitters can sometimes be tough for both parents and children to handle. She said she encourages parents to call their child’s principal, counselor or parent liaison if they have questions or concerns.
“There’s these different avenues they can go to for that extra support … to make sure that their child is feeling really comfortable and confident those first few days,” Vold said. “Don’t be scared to reach out. We would much rather hear from you and try to maneuver through something. If we don’t hear about it, we don’t know.”
Vold also said it’s normal for parents and children to experience anxiety or nerves about the changes that come with each new year. She encourages families to bring their students to as many orientation events as they can, and said walking children through their school building or introducing them to teachers can help put their minds at ease.
Junior high, high school students
Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Chase Christensen said older students in junior high school and high school should primarily begin to focus on college and career readiness over the summer.
“For students that are old enough, I think that looks like getting a summer job and participating in work that way,” Christensen said. “We take time during the school year to expose students to some job shadows … I think that if something interests them during the school year and they’re able to take a deeper look at that during the summer, certainly that’s something that we’d like.”
Christensen also said summer break exists for a good reason, and children should find a balance between relaxing and engaging their brains. He said reading books they’re interested in is one of the best activities students can do to understand the value of lifelong learning.
Sheridan High School computer science teacher Megan Garnhart said if students feel like they need a boost, she encourages them to utilize virtual resources like digital flashcards or any electronic materials they used during the previous school year.
“I always lean on there being so many virtual options for parents. They can say ‘Hey, you’re on your device anyway … why don’t you take a quick second to look at those resources or even just read?’ It’s so powerful during the summer to prevent that backslide,” Garnhart said.
If students are worried about any particularly challenging courses on their schedule for the upcoming year, Garnhart said they should take the time to email those teachers over the summer to introduce themselves and voice any concerns they may have. S
he also emphasized the importance of letting children recharge over the summer, and said teachers know to anticipate a certain amount of learning loss in most students.
“We all know there is going to be some learning loss, so we anticipate that. A quick review is built into what we do as teachers at the beginning of the year anyway, so that’s why I feel so strongly that we should let them just be kids,” Garnhart said. “We have so many students that do basketball camp and football camp and band camp … or they have a job, and 4-H animals. So I do think it’s nice for them to just refresh and be ready for new learning.”