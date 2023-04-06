EggMyYard002.jpg
The Big Horn High School junior class stuffs Easter eggs for their annual Egg My Yard fundraiser April 3, 2023. The class will hide eggs around the community along with leaving a note from the Easter Bunny on Saturday night.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Two local groups will host Egg My Yard fundraisers Saturday.

Sheridan Jaycees and Big Horn High School are both hosting Egg My Yard fundraisers, where folks pay to have volunteers place filled Easter eggs in the yard of the purchaser. 

