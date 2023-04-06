SHERIDAN — Two local groups will host Egg My Yard fundraisers Saturday.
Sheridan Jaycees and Big Horn High School are both hosting Egg My Yard fundraisers, where folks pay to have volunteers place filled Easter eggs in the yard of the purchaser.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SHERIDAN — Two local groups will host Egg My Yard fundraisers Saturday.
Sheridan Jaycees and Big Horn High School are both hosting Egg My Yard fundraisers, where folks pay to have volunteers place filled Easter eggs in the yard of the purchaser.