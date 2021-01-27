SHERIDAN — Local legislators reinforced their support for cutting state budgets before entertaining options for new or increased taxes, but expressed openness for locally approved taxes such as a seventh-penny sales tax.
“If there is to be any tax that is to make it through the Senate — if it has any chance — it would be that local people make that decision,” Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said.
He also noted a distinction between local and state or federal taxes.
“I have no say on what happens to my tax in Washington, D.C.” Kinskey added. “I have no say in what happens to my tax when Cheyenne gets their hands on it. But I get to see the list of projects for the Cap Tax and the One-Cent.”
He went on to say he’d like to see any revenue decisions made by voters at the ballot box.
Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, largely agreed with Kinskey, but added that Wyoming residents need to begin asking themselves what they want their communities to look like in 20 and 30 years.
“That is the fundamental question at the center of Wyoming’s budget concerns,” Western said. “What are the services you want provided and what are you willing to pay?
“… The answer to that question will fundamentally dictate what our future looks like, what our communities look like,” Western continued. “It’s going to dictate the kind of representation we are going to have at the city, county and state level.”
Kinskey, Western and Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, all spoke to the budgetary issues the state faces as well as possibilities of additional cuts, primarily to the K-12 education system, which faces a more than $300 million budget shortfall that is projected to grow over the next several years.
The comments from the legislators came during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs & Issues event conducted via Zoom Tuesday morning.
Each legislator also spoke to various cuts that have been made and programs they’d like to see made whole or restored in part — including home health initiatives across the state.
Kinner noted some good news received by the Legislature — such as the latest Consensus Revenue Estimating Group report and the use of money received from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“Let’s see where we might consider if we want to add anything back or save specific programs,” Kinner said, adding that the upcoming legislative session will allow both the House and Senate to weigh in on the process.
Kinskey, though, seemed less optimistic about the state’s financial future.
“Our long-term prognosis is still poor,” Kinskey said. “It became even worse with Joe Biden becoming president and the Democrats taking control of the House and the Senate.”
Kinskey pointed to Biden’s executive order to halt new oil and natural gas leases on public lands for 60 days as an example of policies that will be detrimental to Wyoming.
The Wyoming Legislature convened virtual committee meetings last week and will reconvene via Zoom for eight days beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27. Additional committee meetings will take place in February before a planned in-person session begins March 1 if health metrics allow.