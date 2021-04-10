SHERIDAN — Paying for college became a lot easier recently for several Sheridan High School seniors.
According to SHS officials, eight members of the graduating class of 2021 will receive UW’s Trustee Scholarship Award, a premier scholarship for the best and brightest of the state’s high school seniors.
Scott Stults, assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources for Sheridan County School District 2, said the eight students — Fisher Burris, Tyler Hegy, Megan Hoffmann, Micall Hoopes, Marguerite Hubert, Brayden James, Julia Kutz and Kathryn Moran — were selected to receive four-year, full-ride scholarships to UW valued at up to $70,000.
“Congratulations to those eight seniors,” Stults said, in making the announcement at the SCSD2 Board of Trustees meeting Monday.
To be considered for the Trustees’ Scholars Award, students had to submit their UW admissions application by Dec. 1, 2020. A committee reviewed the completed applications and made selections based on the applicant pool reviewing GPA, test scores and academic rigor.
Stults said 850 students applied for the Trustee Scholarship Award. That number was then whittled down to 250 seniors, with about 180 advancing to the interview stage.
“This is the third year they’ve done that,” Stults said of the committee. “The reason they did that is because they wanted to see if the students were truly committed to the University of Wyoming.”
The selection process also included requiring the students to submit a resume and complete short-answer questions. The university’s selection committee then reviewed the candidates and invited finalists to participate in a video-format interview last month.
Students awarded the Trustees’ Scholars Award will receive a four-year scholarship for an undergraduate degree — or up to eight consecutive semesters. That will include tuition, mandatory fees, room and board.
“Thank you for all your hard work,” said SCSD2 Chair Susan Wilson, in congratulating the scholarship winners who attended Monday night’s meeting. “Good luck to all of you.”
Trustee Ed Fessler added he was pleased to see so many of SHS top students, not only earning full-ride scholarships, but also choosing to attend UW when they likely had several other out-of-state options to consider.
“Thank you for staying in your home state,” he said.