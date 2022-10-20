SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will begin eight-week classes starting Oct. 24.
These are a diverse set of classes that allow students who may want to get ahead towards earning a degree or certificate. These classes may also appeal to community members who consider themselves lifelong learners.
Consider earning a business degree or learning skills applicable to a business setting by enrolling in macroeconomics, microeconomics, problem solving, business ethics, advanced spreadsheet or advanced presentation.
Several classes are also available for community members seeking opportunities to expand their knowledge. Choose to learn how to brew beer with hops grown and harvested in the agriculture department or learn how to properly manage turfgrass. Study the classic rock’n’roll band, The Beatles, or develop skills in fly tying while fishing in the Bighorn Mountains. Study rural poetry in an intimate classroom setting or enroll in general studio art to begin creating personal pieces of art.
Get a head start in the health sciences programs by enrolling in the nursing assistant class or the survey of dental hygiene class. Due to competitive programs, it is never too early to start the journey to earning credentials.
There are also opportunities to begin studying childhood education. Enroll in observing and guiding young children, general psychology or engaging families in early childhood to gain experience and knowledge applicable to the classroom.
To learn more about these eight-week classes, see sheridan.edu/admissions or call the Admissions Office at 307-675-0500.