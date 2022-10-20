10-20-20 sheridan college stock 5web.jpg

Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center, pictured Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, is used for many purposes.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will begin eight-week classes starting Oct. 24.

These are a diverse set of classes that allow students who may want to get ahead towards earning a degree or certificate. These classes may also appeal to community members who consider themselves lifelong learners. 

Tags

Recommended for you