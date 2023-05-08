SHERIDAN — Sheridan native Collin Eisenman was sworn in as Sheridan Fire-Rescue’s newest addition May 5. Eisenman brings unique experience to the fire crew, according to SFR Chief Gary Harnish, as he was able to participate in a firefighter training academy where he received several certifications.

Eisenman graduated from Sheridan High School in 2013 and moved on to attend Chadron State College where he played football and studied wildlife management. Eisenman said he was inspired to pursue a career in firefighting by friends he met while playing football at Chadron — those friends became firefighters and strongly enjoyed it.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

