SHERIDAN — Sheridan native Collin Eisenman was sworn in as Sheridan Fire-Rescue’s newest addition May 5. Eisenman brings unique experience to the fire crew, according to SFR Chief Gary Harnish, as he was able to participate in a firefighter training academy where he received several certifications.
Eisenman graduated from Sheridan High School in 2013 and moved on to attend Chadron State College where he played football and studied wildlife management. Eisenman said he was inspired to pursue a career in firefighting by friends he met while playing football at Chadron — those friends became firefighters and strongly enjoyed it.
According to Harnish, Eisenman began the process of becoming a firefighter in 2021 when he submitted an application and participated in firefighter testing. The test consists of a written portion, a physical test and an interview. Eisenman tested well and made it on the list of prospective SFR firefighters but wasn’t contacted until March 2023.
“We made him a conditional offer of employment, which gave him more tasks to do. He had to go be real friendly with the doctor, background checks, all of these things to make sure that he was going to be a good fit for our department and was physically fit to do the job,” Harnish said. “At that point, we decided to make him a guinea pig.”
As part of the conditional offer, Eisenman was selected to participate in a joint training academy in Cheyenne for 10 weeks.
“What did he do in Cheyenne for 10 weeks? 2,200 pages of manuals and books to go through and be tested on, weekly written tests, frequent quizzes, 400 hours on the drill ground. That in itself in 10 weeks is quite impressive,” Harnish said. “We were told that they faced 26 different structure fire scenarios in the burn building down there. When we hire somebody that doesn’t have the ability to go to this academy, I can’t even begin to think how long it takes before they see 26 fires.”
Along with rigorous training and testing, Eisenman received his Firefighter One certification, his Firefighter Two certification and his Hazmat Operation certification.
“He actually lived in a fire station in Cheyenne. They have a training center that’s got a fire station connected to it, so most of the class lived within that building, just like a firefighter would,” Harnish said. “They pooled their money at the beginning of the week, they went and bought groceries and cooked for each other during the week, they started out their day cleaning the station before they went to PT and I’m sure they got to listen to the alarms all night long as they went off through the city of Cheyenne.”
Eisenman will begin his tenure with SFR May 17.
“Being part of a team and helping out the community are the main reasons why I decided to get into it,” Eisenman said. “I wanted to make a positive influence and be around a group of guys who could get stuff done.”
