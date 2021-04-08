SHERIDAN — Local students will present a TED Talk-like event Thursday at Meadowlark Elementary School.
From 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Meadowlark Elementary School, video recordings of fourth- and fifth-grade students presenting SEM Talks — Students with Enlightened Minds — on a red circular carpet covering the theme "What does it mean to be a citizen of the United States?"
Sheridan County School District 2 High-Ability Specialist Molly Kinsey and her "Seminar" class made up of fourth- and fifth-graders from every SCSD2 elementary school building started with education about the Constitution, moved to the Bill of Rights and amendments dealing with equality and voting suppression, touched on system racism and dealt with immigration, to name a few.
In February, students were charged with choosing a topic from the year they felt others needed to know about, according to Kinsey. Each student then wrote a 2-3-minute speech about the topic, either informational or opinion pieces.
Thursday's culminating event includes videos from 24 students. There will be three rooms with eight films running simultaneously for participants to enjoy.