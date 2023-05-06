SHERIDAN — The emergency room can be a stressful or frightening place to be, but the nurses at Sheridan Memorial Hospital are well-trained, caring and ready to help in all kinds of situations.
“I often find myself thinking ‘How do they do it?’” Alaina Bergstrom, ER/ICU manager at SMH, said of her staff. “The ER nurses and support staff are an incredible team that has the ability to critically think and work together every day.”
There are a total of 26 ER nurses at SMH, ranging from full time, part time and “as needed” staff, according to Bergstrom. Nurses typically work 12-hour shifts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. shift as well to accommodate patients during the ER’s busiest time of day.
“This ensures 24 hour coverage to be able to provide safe, excellent patient-centered care to our community no matter what comes in the doors,” Bergstrom said.
Staff must be prepared for everything from childhood illnesses that hit in the middle of the night to traumatic injuries or unexpected issues like kidney stones.
“Their strengths include time management, critical thinking and the ability to expect the unexpected. ER nurses at Sheridan Memorial Hospital come to work each shift with the goal of taking care of our community, and that shows in what they do every day,” Bergstrom said.
Because the ER serves as a front line for the hospital, there is a big emphasis on proper training so nurses are prepared for any type of patient that comes in, at any time, Bergstrom said. ER nurses have training in advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support, trauma nursing education, pediatric emergency education and behavioral crisis interaction training.
“The education required to maintain competency as an ER nurse is immense, and requires continued dedication,” she said.
The Sheridan Press recently heard from two ER nurses in a question and answer format. Teara Leibee, who holds a BSN, RN ED, and is the ICU supervisor pediatric emergency care coordinator, said she recently changed positions to the ER/ICU supervisor, but prior to the change, Leibee worked as a nurse and charge nurse in the Emergency Department at SMH for two years. She still picks up at least one day a week in the ED.
The Sheridan Press: Why did you decide to go into nursing? Did you plan to eventually work in an emergency department?
Leibee: I initially decided to go into nursing when I was in high school, and I took a human biology class. The class was very interesting to me, and I knew I wanted to do something in health care. After shadowing different health care specialties, I decided to go into nursing. I liked how diverse and flexible nursing was. There are so many specialties you can go into in nursing, and many ways that you can advance throughout your career.
During nursing school, I never really considered ED nursing. I actually started in the ICU at SMH four years ago, but after floating to the ED to help during busy shifts, I learned that I loved the ED. The ED is a very special environment. Every day is different, and you have to be ready for anything that walks through the doors. I love the diversity, and how challenging it is to work in the ED, It’s very (fulfilling) to know that we help people on some of their worst days, and are able to provide great patient-centered care to people in their time of need.
The Sheridan Press: What do you think people should know about your job?
Leibee: I would want the people in the community to know that the ER providers, nurses and support staff work diligently to make sure we are providing the best care possible to our patients. Everyone in this department is compassionate and motivated to make sure we provide the best care and support to our patients.
We all complete special training and continued education to ensure we are providing the most competent care.
We know that coming to the ED is difficult for most people, for some it can be during traumatic experiences or illnesses, but we all care deeply about our patients. I hope our community knows how much we value being responsible for taking care of them and their family members.
Emergency Department nurse Julie Boyd said that one day, her career path changed drastically. She had explored other majors in college, but knew nursing was for her after her grandpa suffered a massive heart attack.
The Sheridan Press: Why did you decide to go into nursing? Did you plan to eventually work in an emergency department?
Boyd: The day my grandpa had a massive heart attack changed me forever. I arrived at the hospital only to find out that despite their efforts, they could not save one of my favorite human beings. Not only was my entire family falling apart, but so were the paramedics, doctors and nurses and everyone else who worked on him that day.
I saw a different side of medicine that many people do not experience. The staff grieved with us and gave my family so much support. I was 20 years old and I saw a side of humanity that I knew I had to be a part of.
Being a nurse is so much more than taking care of one patient at a time. It is about taking care of families and even our own staff. I saw doctors and nurses cry, and I saw paramedics cowered in the corner with their head in their hands. I saw what it means to be human and to be humane. I started nursing school the following fall, and I knew that I wanted to eventually be in the emergency department. I have worked in many different areas of nursing over the last 24 years, but the emergency department is where my heart is and always will be.
The Sheridan Press: What do you think people should know about your job?
Boyd: (The emergency department) is not just our job. It is our life. We do not forget the images and feelings that we encounter every day. We take things home with us in our hearts and minds that are haunting and upsetting. We also get to be a part of the joys and wins of people and families in our community.
We are away from our own families on holidays and nights so that we can take care of others. We cry and laugh with our patients and their families. We strive to do our best every day, and sometimes we feel that our best was not good enough. We are human.
We spend countless hours every year on education and certifications so that we can give the very best and most advanced care to our patients.
I can’t imagine working in any other career field, or working with any other team of human beings, than I do in the emergency department. Patients and their families impact our lives just as much as we impact theirs.
It is all about people helping people, no matter what the need may be.