Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff tending to a "patient" in a mock trauma training scenario. Mock trauma training allows SMH staff to prepare for the worst and brush up on their knowledge.

 Courtesy photo | Toni Schoonover

SHERIDAN — The emergency room can be a stressful or frightening place to be, but the nurses at Sheridan Memorial Hospital are well-trained, caring and ready to help in all kinds of situations.

“I often find myself thinking ‘How do they do it?’” Alaina Bergstrom, ER/ICU manager at SMH, said of her staff. “The ER nurses and support staff are an incredible team that has the ability to critically think and work together every day.”

