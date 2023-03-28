Goose creek .jpg
Water trickles through Goose Creek in Sheridan Jan. 11, 2023. Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said weather conditions in the coming weeks will have the final say on whether it might flood.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — When plenty of snowfall and rising temperatures meet, the risk of flooding increases. While there is little that can be done in the way of preventing nature’s calling, precautionary measures can help to decrease the damage experienced by nearby residents.

The 2023 Sheridan County snowpack report completed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates snow-water content in Bighorn Mountain snowpack is above median this year, meaning Sheridan County could be at an increased risk of experiencing flooding this spring, Natural Resources Conservation District Specialist Andrew Cassiday said.

