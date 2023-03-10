SHERIDAN — Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties, collectively known as Wyoming Region 1, are in the process of updating the Wyoming Region 1 Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The hazard mitigation plan analyzes the region’s vulnerabilities to natural hazards and identifies mitigation actions the jurisdictions in the region can take to minimize property damage, reduce injuries and loss of life and lessen the overall impacts of disasters.
If you live, work or play in the Region 1 counties, emergency management is asking you to share your experience and opinions by taking a short online survey. This will help the planning team better understand the vulnerabilities across Region 1’s counties and communities, as well as solicit input on ways to best mitigate, or reduce, the impacts of hazards before they occur.
The survey consists of 11 questions and should take less than 10 minutes to complete and organizers ask for submissions by April 30. The survey is available online at forms.office.com/r/rwML1dDL4z. The link to the survey is also at the Sheridan County website, sheridancounty.com.