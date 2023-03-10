blizzard snow stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties, collectively known as Wyoming Region 1, are in the process of updating the Wyoming Region 1 Hazard Mitigation Plan. 

The hazard mitigation plan analyzes the region’s vulnerabilities to natural hazards and identifies mitigation actions the jurisdictions in the region can take to minimize property damage, reduce injuries and loss of life and lessen the overall impacts of disasters. 

