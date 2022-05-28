SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press recently caught up with 2022 graduate Emerson Fuhrman, 18.
She has earned various honors throughout her high school career, including being named a Summit Award winner by the Academics for All committee.
She moved to Sheridan in elementary school and will earn her diploma this weekend.
Here’s a quick interview The Sheridan Press with Fuhrman as she looks back on her time at Sheridan High School and ahead to what’s next. The interview has been edited for length.
The Sheridan Press: What are your favorite memories from high school?
Fuhrman: My favorite memories is tracking for any event, speech and debate and orchestra. Also I have helped with tech for the Little Mermaid and the last two fall plays, which always create so many great memories because I am doing them with my sister, Myra, a junior.
TSP: I understand you’ll be attending school in Michigan in the fall, right? What are you hoping to study and why did you pick that school?
Fuhrman: I have not officially decided but I am most likely going to Michigan in the fall because I was offered the STARR scholarship. I will be studying mechanical engineering.
TSP: In what ways do you feel like high school has prepared you for what’s next?
Fuhrman: It prepared me the most when I had an internship at VacuTech because I was able to work there as a mechanical engineer intern. The internship turned into a job this summer. It also prepared me to have multiple balls in the air as I had to balance work, school, personal life and clubs/plays.
TSP: What do you wish you would have had more exposure to in high school that would’ve prepared you even more?
Fuhrman: I wish that I had taken a business class so I would feel more comfortable taking over my own finances.
TSP: What advice do you have for students to make the most of their high school careers?
Fuhrman: I would tell them not to take all the Advanced Placement classes they can because it is more valuable to take class that interest you and help you figure out what career you want to be in. I would also tell them to absolutely do an internship.
TSP: If there was one thing you’d change about high school, what would it be?
Fuhrman: Personally, I would have wanted to be more outgoing my freshman and sophomore years. I also would like the high school to sell its tech classes more and for kids to take classes just for fun or a new experience.
TSP: Which class/teacher made the biggest impact on you and why?
Fuhrman: The class that made the biggest impact is my internship because I got a job out of it. Also, my CADD classes made a huge impact because it helped me realize I wanted to be an engineer.
Without that class, I would not have been able to get my internship and would not have made my way to nationals for Skills USA for technical drafting.