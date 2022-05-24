SHERIDAN — EMIT partnered recently to fabricate a pavilion for the NYCxDesign Festival. The design created for Design Pavilion, called FILTER, aimed to establish a quiet space amid the frenetic energy of Times Square.
Designed by CLB Architects, the pavilion’s chapel-like design facilitates a new understanding of place, providing each occupant the chance to explore their own relationship with the natural world. The structure’s concept began as a simple diagram — a folded sheet of paper, carefully sliced, and able to stand on its own. Eric Logan, Partner at CLB, translated this exercise into full-scale existence through a design composed of a series of standard-sized, half-inch hot-rolled steel plates, or “chaps,” arranged to form a 24-foot diameter, 20-foot-tall ellipsoid.
Each element of the structure was designed with attention to its sustainability, portability and longevity, beyond the duration of the NYCxDesign installation. EMIT, based in Sheridan, is responsible for the steel prefabrication and is the exhibit patron.
The steel was weathered to develop a protective rust patina evocative of the Rocky Mountain West. The lightly-charred and textured timber elements were crafted from salvaged Glulam beams by Spearhead, sustainable wood technologists based in British Columbia. These systematized and structurally self-supporting components were first sent to Greeley, Colorado, for test assembly, and then disassembled and shipped to New York City to be erected by Dowbuilt, a national residential builder with offices in Brooklyn, New York, and Jackson, Wyoming. Utah-based Helius oversaw lighting design, incorporating fixtures by B-K Lighting and coordinating with New York-based contractors Apollo Electric. An organic Exclamation Plane tree, donated by Raemelton Farm in Adamstown, Maryland, completed the design.
Following the closure of the NYCxDesign festival, the tree will be donated to the New York City nonprofit The Battery Conservancy, and the pavilion will be carefully disassembled and transported back to Wyoming to continue its life as a public sculpture at EMIT’s headquarters. When it completes its cycle and reaches its final resting point in Sheridan, FILTER’s patina will reflect the accumulations of both dry western air and East Coast salinity.