SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Community Development Authority allocated roughly $1.1 million in COVID-19 community development block grants last week, but Sheridan County municipalities came back empty-handed.
Chris Volzke, deputy executive director of the Wyoming Community Development Authority, said only three of 27 applications were granted.
While he declined to comment on individual applications, Volzke said the other 24 applications were unable to be scored “due to some sort of issue with their application.” Common issues included an inability to prove projects met the grants’ goal of “preparing, preventing or responding to coronavirus” and an inability to prove projects served lower- or moderate-income individuals in the community.
Other common issues included a failure to submit a budget for the project and noncompliance with the 30-day public notice requirement, Volzke said. Volzke said his office will soon be sending a denial letter to each individual municipality, explaining why their application was denied.
Community Development Block Grants are particularly focused on low-to-moderate-income areas of the community and addressing neighborhood blight and low-income housing. Grants can be used toward a variety of projects including public services for the homeless, seniors and people with disabilities; housing repair and revitalization; energy efficiency improvements for community facilities; and public infrastructure and utilities.
Sheridan municipalities applied for a significant amount of grant funding from the WCDA in this funding cycle. According to previous Sheridan Press reporting,the city of Sheridan applied for 14 grants, requesting a total of $6.6 million. The town of Dayton applied for three grants, requesting a total of $1.35 million. The town of Ranchester requested $800,000 for two projects, while the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board requested $500,000 for one project.
“Nothing has been lost,” Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said of the city’s applications. “But for some of the things we were hoping to do, we are going to have to go back to the drawing board.”
The city of Sheridan submitted applications for a variety of different projects, ranging from funding for the remodel of the Kendrick Park Pool to the purchase of an ambulance. McRae said the city did have alternate funding sources in place for most of the projects, which would allow them to proceed regardless of whether the city receives the grant funding.
One exception to this is the project involving the creation of a Sheridan Fire-Rescue substation at the north end of the city. For that project, other grant options will have to be pursued, McRae said.
Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said he was not surprised the town hadn’t received its funding requests —one of which would have helped fund design work for the Ranchester-Dayton pathway system, while the other would have helped fund the installation of a 6-inch forced sewer main. On behalf of the Tongue River Joint Powers Board, Clark also applied for dollars to reimburse valley residents for service line connection to the Tongue River Valley pipeline.
“I thought it was a stretch anyway, because it is hard to tie these projects back to the low and moderate-income guidelines,” Clark said. “With something like the pipeline, we’d definitely have some lower-income people who would benefit, but so would everybody else who is higher income. But nothing ventured, nothing gained, and I’m glad we applied.”
The town of Dayton submitted three grant applications: one for renovations to the Art Badgett Pool, one for updates to the town parks and one for the addition of a columbarium wall for cremated remains in the Dayton Cemetery. Dayton Clerk-Treasurer Hanle Visser previously told The Sheridan Press the town could budget funds for the projects if the CDBG funding fell through.
Volzke noted the community development authority had only allocated roughly $1.1 million of a total $5.5 million, which means communities will have another chance to apply for the funds, potentially this fall. In the meantime, he said the WCDA would hold a training session for municipalities in August to better outline the agency’s expectations for the grant applications.
“This was our first time issuing the grants, and we definitely think there’s room for us to improve when it comes to communicating with the municipalities,” Volzke said. “Our goal with this training is to get all the municipalities on a level playing field and make sure all these applications get into the scoring next time. Our hope is that we’ll have a really strong funding round next time.”