With 26 years of experience working in the emergency medical field, 17 of those years being as a paramedic, emergency medical services worker Kim Dunlap said one of the most important aspects of the work for her is community.
Before Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Services took the place of Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Dunlap moved to Gillette where she continued to work as a paramedic, commuting back and forth between Sheridan and Gillette to do so. Dunlap said the shift from RMA to WREMS worked out smoothly for herself personally and for her fellow emergency service workers.
“We have a really great work culture here, we have amazing providers, clinicians, good relationships with other agencies here and excellent support from our management and leadership teams,” Dunlap said. “It’s been a pretty smooth transition and I just really enjoy working here and doing what I do.”
Braden Leerssen has been working with WREMS while he completes his college education to become a certified paramedic. Leerrssen said his own experience as a patient with emergency medical services is what inspired him to pursue the profession.
“My sophomore year [of high school] I actually had an incident where I was at the brunt of it and needed EMS and it opened my eyes to this,” Leerssen said. “I’ve always liked lights and sirens and thought that fire trucks are cool. Once I found that I could do medicine and be in an ambulance I thought that was where I wanted to go.”
Leerssen said the profession has proven a great fit for him thus far as he enjoys the crews he works with and the ability to make a difference in the community.
“I think that every time I get in the ambulance, with the lights and sirens, I still get excited every time. I know others don’t, but I think it’s the coolest thing,” Leerssen said. “I think that, for me, it’s being able to see that I get to help make an impact on people’s lives, even if it’s not that important to the people that you’re helping. It seems like it’s a nice thing to do to help give back to your community.”
Through long, 24-hour shifts, Dunlap said WREMS receives great support from other agencies in the area including Sheridan Fire-Rescue, nearby volunteer fire departments and more. Those same agencies, Dunlap said, have made sure to show appreciation to WREMS during Emergency Medical Services Appreciation Week.
“This county is a really large county to cover when you look at going up into the Bighorn Mountains, as far out as Story or Dayton or Ranchester,” Dunlap said. “It’s not just us, it’s a whole team of individuals who want to keep this community safe and help those citizens.”
Dunlap said the community has returned the favor this week to EMS staff with WREMS.
“We’ve gotten a lot of nice food baskets and things from the hospital and other agencies wishing us a happy EMS week,” Dunlap said. “We’ve all been well-fed, it’s pretty nice. It’s always good to have a full belly.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.