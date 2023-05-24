With 26 years of experience working in the emergency medical field, 17 of those years being as a paramedic, emergency medical services worker Kim Dunlap said one of the most important aspects of the work for her is community.

Before Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Services took the place of Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Dunlap moved to Gillette where she continued to work as a paramedic, commuting back and forth between Sheridan and Gillette to do so. Dunlap said the shift from RMA to WREMS worked out smoothly for herself personally and for her fellow emergency service workers.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you