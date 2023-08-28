SHERIDAN — Construction of a new Sheridan County Coroner’s office and at the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is nearing completion.
In total, the two projects will end up costing Sheridan County $1.8 million, as previously reported by The Sheridan Press; Sheridan County Administrative Director Cameron Duff confirmed the cost has not changed. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office basement remodel cost the county $590,000.
SCSO basement renovations are expected to finish by mid-October, Sheriff Levi Dominguez said. Renovations will finish the basement and split the space into several rooms for different purposes, including offices and training rooms, rather than one large open space.
The separate rooms will allow SCSO and other agencies, such as the U.S. Forest Service, Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System police and Wyoming Game and Fish Department, to use the basement simultaneously.
“There could be three or four different things going on down in the basement at one time where prior it was one open space. If we had agencies that were in there utilizing the mat room, you couldn’t have any other trainings,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez added SCSO received a grant from Project Beloved, a nonprofit organization in Texas, to turn one of the smaller rooms into a soft interview room, where children or other vulnerable victims can be interviewed in a more comfortable environment. The organization will furnish the room in November.
The renovated basement will allow for additional training for SCSO officers and community members, something the basement wasn’t ideal for previously.
“It’ll better help develop our staff by hosting trainings. We can host other trainings, seminars or conferences that want to come in,” Dominguez said.
The remaining roughly $1.11 million of the project is paying for the construction of a coroner’s building directly adjacent to SCSO.
This is the first time in Sheridan County history the coroner will work out of their own building, rather than a funeral home.
“In the past, previous coroners who have been elected have been associated with a funeral home,” Sheridan County Administrative Director Cameron Duff said. “...It's an elected office, it should have its own facilities and not be associated with a private entity.”
The building will have a garage, cooler space for 10 bodies, a prep room, administrative space for three desks and a changing room.
“It’s a better environment to work in,” Sheridan County Coroner Dr. Robert Byrd said.
Coroner’s office construction was originally scheduled to finish Sept. 1 but supply chain issues pushed the completion date back. Construction is currently scheduled to be completed at the end of October.
“We want to make sure that we meet the requirements and (national) standards,” Byrd said.
Some of the standards Byrd mentioned include adequate administrative space, sufficient cooler space for bodies and equipment to perform autopsies, should a forensic pathologist use the facility.