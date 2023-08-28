SHERIDAN — Construction of a new Sheridan County Coroner’s office and at the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is nearing completion.

In total, the two projects will end up costing Sheridan County $1.8 million, as previously reported by The Sheridan Press; Sheridan County Administrative Director Cameron Duff confirmed the cost has not changed. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office basement remodel cost the county $590,000.

Tags

Recommended for you