SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host Laurie Enke for its June luncheon June 20.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 20, Enke will speak about compensation and combating inflation. She will give a virtual presentation.
For those interested in attending, cost is $10 per person and will be held at The Hub on Smith or virtually via Zoom. RSVP online at bighornmountain.shrm.org, or contact Amber Guinotte at amber90039@gmail.com for more information.
The Hub is located at 211 Smith St. in Sheridan.