SHERIDAN — When flying out of Sheridan, you should expect the unexpected, Sheridan County Airport Manager John Stopka said.
If the takeoffs can be bumpy at times due to snow and wind and bad weather, the flights are smooth once they get in the air, Stopka said. The same has proven true for Sheridan County’s business relationship with SkyWest Airlines, which flies under the United Airlines banner.
2021 marks the second full year of the county’s capacity purchase agreement with SkyWest, Stopka said. After a choppy 2020 impacted by the COVID-19 virus, the airport expects to end 2021 with a record 23,000 enplanements, which doubles 2020’s enplanement numbers.
“As far back as I can remember, this is one of our best years for enplanements,” said Renee Obermueller, Sheridan County administrative director and Critical Air Service Team board member.
Enplanements — which federal agencies define as the number of passengers leaving an airport — are an important benchmark for Sheridan County Airport, because it currently receives $1 million in federal funding for the maintenance of its facilities. That funding is only available to airports that see at least 10,000 enplanements annually.
Stopka said the previous record for yearly enplanements, reached years ago when both Big Sky Airlines and Great Lakes Airlines were flying in and out of Sheridan, was around 21,500.
Why the dramatic increase? Stopka and Obermueller said it came down to consistency and convenience.
The current air service through SkyWest has several advantages for travelers, but the biggest positive may be the code share between SkyWest and United, Obermueller said.
Code share creates what Obermueller calls “a seamless travel experience.” Because SkyWest offers the United brand, online travel agents such as Expedia and Priceline have added Sheridan as a destination and booking flights to and from Sheridan is as easy as booking flights to Los Angeles or New York.
“People don’t like change,” Obermueller said. “If you can get a carrier in here that they recognize and trust, that consistency is huge.”
Despite the increase in enplanements, the Sheridan County Airport continues to face the same challenges as other small airports across the state and country.
One is the cost of jet fuel, which has surged above pre-pandemic levels and climbed about 70% so far this year. United has forecast an average price of $2.39 a gallon in the fourth quarter, up from $2.14 in the most recent quarter.
Crew shortages are also problematic as more than 5,000 pilots accepted early retirement benefits from the main U.S. air carriers at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, those holes are being filled by people who would normally be piloting for smaller regional airlines like SkyWest.
“There are pilot shortages everywhere and many pilots are leaving the regional airlines like ours and going up to the major airlines,” Stopka said. “That’s an issue that doesn’t have an easy or immediate fix.”
The airport continues to maintain its regular flight schedule but is often unable to schedule extra flights due to the pilot shortage, Stopka said.
“Right now, SkyWest has not scheduled any extra flights for the holidays,” Stopka said. “We’re trying to slip a flight in here and there, but it’s difficult given the pilot situation.”
Despite the challenges, Obermueller and Stopka said they don’t expect SkyWest to pull out of Sheridan anytime soon.
“In 2020, Riverton and Sheridan were the only two airports in the nation that increased enplanements,” Obermueller said. “Wyoming is a good proposition for SkyWest. Wyoming has not felt the COVID impact as much as some states, and we’ve been a good client for them.”
In October 2019, the state of Wyoming inked a contract with SkyWest Airlines to operate an air service out of four different Wyoming cities: Sheridan, Gillette, Rock Springs and Riverton. The company was one of two bidders for the contract, along with Denver Air Connection, which had contracted with CAST to provide air service out of Sheridan since 2015.
The county will re-enter negotiations with SkyWest early next year, Stopka said. While he hopes the contract might include a provision that could defray the costs of jet fuel being paid by the county, he generally hopes to keep things identical to how they are now.
“We are not looking for any big changes,” Stopka said. “I think we’ve got a good product, and we’ve been able to work very well with SkyWest. We’re just hoping to build on that existing relationship.”