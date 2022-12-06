SHERIDAN — The nonprofit Enroll WY will be hosting public open enrollment events in the area this week and next.
Enroll WY offers free help to understand and enroll in health insurance so people can find coverage that meets their needs.
Informative events will be held at the following locations:
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 and 14 at One Health, 201 E. Fifth St., Sheridan
• 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21 at Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, 314 S. Gillette Ave., Gillette
• 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 9, 16, 23 at Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, 55 N. Main St., Buffalo
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, 335 W. Alger St., Sheridan
Enroll Wyoming is grant-funded program that educates individuals and families about their health coverage options and helps them navigate the Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information, reach out to Region 1 — including Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Crook and Weston counties — navigators Nancy Drummond at 307-461-9099 or nancy@enrollwyo.org or Erik Saulness at 307-461-9572 or erik@enrollwyo.org.