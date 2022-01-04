SHERIDAN — More than 33,000 people in Wyoming have completed the work to sign-up for new health insurance plans or renew policies before the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends Jan. 15, and help is available for those who similarly seek coverage, savings and peace of mind.
As a grant-funded nonprofit, Enroll Wyoming has guided many people through the free process to identify needs and provide precise information so individuals and families can find health insurance plans that match their personal requirements. People can partner with a navigator to escort them through the Health Insurance Marketplace or explore on their own at www.healthcare.gov. Enroll Wyoming staff encouraged people to investigate because they may qualify for savings.
“Many people haven't reached out to Navigators because they don't realize that income guidelines have changed,” Sheridan-based navigator Nancy Drummond said.
She said a family in need of health insurance filled out the application and were excited to learn they could get coverage with no premiums and low deductibles.
“We are available to everybody at no cost,” said navigator Erik Saulness, who added the consumers he meets with generally express surprise and relief that Enroll Wyoming does not charge for services. Since it is supported by a grant, staff don’t have sales goals or incentives. They provide impartial, individually tailored information for people to make their own choices.
Some consumers have been empowered to take more proactive steps to improve their health. Navigator Val Walsh-Haines remembered a healthy farmer from Powell who rarely sees a doctor but wanted to know more about preventative care.
“I was able to assist him with finding a policy that was affordable and gave him great peace of mind. It is so rewarding to offer this service to Wyoming residents,” she said.
The Marketplace can also provide more options to address existing conditions and open the door to other opportunities.
By addressing current medical concerns, adding preparations for the future, finding monthly savings, and establishing safer and healthier homes, Navigators help Wyomingites meet their needs. To inquire how Enroll Wyoming can assist your household, call 211 and ask for a health insurance Navigator. In-person, phone and Zoom consultations are available.