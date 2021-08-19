SHERIDAN — With fall classes about to begin, officials at Northern Wyoming Community District were provided a glimpse into enrollment trends for the start of the upcoming 2021-22 academic year at the district’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday.
NWCCD Associate Vice President for Institutional Research Robert Briggs said, despite ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment at the community college district’s three campuses remains at fairly consistent levels, compared to fall 2020 totals.
NWCCD officials reported a headcount, or the total number of individual students attending classes, of 1,931 for the start of 2020-21 academic year. That was down from 2,348 for fall 2019.
“(Fall 2019) was kind of a high-water mark,” said Briggs. “It was one of our highest enrollment totals.”
NWCCD President Walter Tribley said the 2019 figures not only provide for a comparison of pre-COVID enrollment data but also serve as a goal for administrators.
“We had the capacity to serve that many students,” he said. “It’s a reminder of where we need to be.”
Projections for this fall, however, don’t have NWCCD bouncing back to fall 2019 levels, at least not yet. Currently, enrollment for the community college district is at a headcount of 1,986 students two weeks prior to the start of classes, just slightly higher than the start of fall 2020.
Briggs said enrollment numbers for last year and this fall are even closer when looking at full-time equivalents — a calculation adding the total number of credits hours for all NWCCD students divided by 12, the number of credit hours at which a student is considered a full-time student — for the two.
NWCCD recorded a FTE of 1,804.5 for fall 2020 and 1,804.3 for 15 days prior to the start of the upcoming fall semester.
“We started our enrollment (projections) at 120 days out, which was very strong,” Briggs said in comparing fall 2020 and fall 2021. “By the time we get to 15 days out, it’s almost identical.”
The FTE totals still lag behind that of fall 2019 of more than 2,192.
According to Tribley, NWCCD officials have traditionally waited until after an academic year has started to take a closer look at enrollment date. He added that will no longer be the case, as he anticipates discussing enrollment issues with board members throughout the year, as well as using such information to help drive both short-term and long-term decisions.
“We’re doing a last-minute push (for enrollment),” Tribley said of one example of using the data. “But we have to be careful. It’s well known it’s your last-minute students who are also those who are most likely to be at-risk.”
Another example, according to Tribley, of the benefit of gathering the data is because of the connection between enrollment and future budget projections. In adopting the budget plan for 2021-22, NWCCD projected an enrollment similar to the previous academic year.
“We immediately think about how that is tracking with our budget assumptions,” Tribley said, adding data can also be used to help drive decision-making in other areas, such as programming.
“This will help us figure out some of these questions,” he said.