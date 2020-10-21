SHERIDAN — A whole different world exists out there. It’s filled with magic, dragons, trolls and everything you would expect from an English-themed village based in the 1200s.
Jason Hodges hopes to recruit the individuals who live, work and visit such places as customers for his business, Wolf’s Lighted Crystal Necklaces, which is a finalist in the IMPACT 307 Start-Up Challenge.
Through the business, Hodges creates handcrafted, fantasy-themed jewelry and accessories. He sells the items online, at comic book and fantasy conventions, Renaissance fairs and theme parks.
Hodges said the idea for the business began after a trip to a theme park in Utah called Evermore, which he described as a sort of “permanent Renaissance fair.”
“When they opened two years ago, I attended with my best friend (in costume) as "Jim O'desieus,” the persona I take on in the park and when I sell,” Hodges said.
He wanted to sell something unique and with his training in microelectronics, he began creating steampunk costumes that lit up with LEDs.
“In the beginning other park attendees asked me if I would be willing to trade my items with them,” he said. “As I got better, people just asked flat out if I would sell them. Then the park actors took notice and began to purchase items from me for their characters.
“Finally the park asked me if I would become a permanent vendor,” he continued. “From there it has only grown and I am getting calls from conventions asking if I would attend their shows in 2021.”
Hodges said he has been actively selling products since May and he utilizes three part-time staff members to work at events and manufacture items. COVID-19 has kept business slow, though, as large gatherings, theme parks and other avenues for his sales have closed or limited operations.
Hodges hopes the Start-Up Challenge will provide funds for manufacturing equipment, purchasing power, expansion and fees associated with next year’s conventions and marketing.
He believes the market for his products is big, though. As an example, he said, San Diego Comic-Con attracts attendees from more than 80 countries and attendees are expected to generate an estimated $149 million in regional impact to San Diego, with a direct attendee spend of $88 million.
“Every state in the U.S. has at least one major convention every year, and that is just for comics,” Hodges said. “My intent is to reach these people online, in person at conventions, and in specialty ‘geek’ shops all over the U.S.”
Hodges hasn’t made the business his full-time career quite yet. He has worked at AgTerra Technologies, Inc. for six years, though he has dropped from full time to part time has Wolf’s Lighted Crystal Necklaces has grown. He’s currently training his replacement at AgTerra with the plan to work full time with his company in the next six to 12 months.
Hodges will make his pitch to the IMPACT 307 Start-Up Challenge judges Oct. 28. At Pitch Night, the top three judge-selected entrepreneur plans will each receive a $5,000 award and access to additional working capital from a $100,000 seed fund. All finalists will receive incubator space, ongoing counseling and access to some professional services to aid in their business.
Editor’s note: Each of the five finalists of the IMPACT 307 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge will be featured in The Sheridan Press between Oct. 19-23.