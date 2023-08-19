journalist journalism stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — The annual entrepreneur competition hosted by IMPACT 307 business incubator, the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge, is underway.

The challenge has been created to build on the rich traditions of Sheridan and Johnson countys' entrepreneurial culture. Each year, IMPACT 307 staff seek to identify the most promising of new business ideas and work alongside founders to bring new ventures to life.

