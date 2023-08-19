SHERIDAN — The annual entrepreneur competition hosted by IMPACT 307 business incubator, the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge, is underway.
The challenge has been created to build on the rich traditions of Sheridan and Johnson countys' entrepreneurial culture. Each year, IMPACT 307 staff seek to identify the most promising of new business ideas and work alongside founders to bring new ventures to life.
New entrepreneurial activity is a significant element of economic development, and the challenge identifies and develops successful entrepreneurs that will become solid contributors to our area’s economy, according to a press release.
The Sheridan Start-Up Challenge offers a $100,000 seed capital fund to launch new ventures. The deadline to apply is Sept. 18. For more information and to enter, see impact307.org/sheridan-challenge.