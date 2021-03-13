SHERIDAN — This year, the state’s 66th annual legislative session has been perhaps more accessible than ever through livestreams on YouTube and Zoom.
The challenge in 2021 has been deciphering how, where and when each body will meet, and how to attend in person or online, as the state government shifted from its normal 20- to 40-day session to a months-long, off-and-on hybrid session. The House and Senate took up 2021-2022 supplemental budget discussions this week, discussing deep cuts in the face of a historic shortfall. The Legislature plans to adjourn April 2.
Through it all, the Equality State Policy Center has been offering its annual SHAPE Wyoming training, offering guidance normally discussed in Cheyenne virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions include legislators from across the state in both parties and range in topic from demystifying government to testifying virtually. The ESPC is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the lives of Wyomingites through transparent government, fair elections and thriving communities, Anastasia Marchese, civic engagement coordinator for the ESPC explained.
“A big part of our mission in our nonpartisan piece,” Marchese said. “In a time of high-passion politics, learning how to engage with elected officials and influence policy decisions is a super invaluable skill.”
All the ESPC trainings are available online and have been well-attended so far.
“We’ve had hundreds and hundreds of people join over the past several weeks,” Jen Simon. senior policy advisor to Equality State Policy Center said during one event.
Marchese said that in her two-year tenure with the ESPC, the program has grown, speakers have changed and offerings have been expanded.
“People seem really into it,” Marchese said, adding that at many events, both political parties are represented.
“We have lots of events where we poll our audience, and it is pretty split between both parties,” she said. “It seems to me that there is a need for this kind of programming in the state, especially during this political climate. People are tired of getting in echo chambers, and programs like this really help them understand the issues better. There are people on both sides who care about the same issues. It is inspirational, when we as a country have a lack of hope in recent years.”
At one event, Marcia Shanor, executive director for the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association, said it is exciting when people want to participate in government.
“I think all of us recognize how important it is, with all of the things that have been happening nationally. I think it has become critical that we join together and let our elected representatives know our views and our perspectives, and hear from us regularly,” Shanor said. “And, remarkably, they want to hear from you.”
In a segment called “Wyoming’s Government: Pop Quiz” Shanor explained that there are 60 members of the Wyoming House of Representatives and 30 senators comprising the 90-member Legislature. Eighty-eight percent of Wyoming’s Legislature is Republican.
“We have nine members of our 60-member House who are not Republican, and in our Senate we have 28 Republicans and two Democrats,” Shanor said.
On average, 17,000 residents live in a Senate district and there are two House districts inside each Senate district. Wyoming is one of the few states that does not have to redistrict for its congressional delegate, Shanor said, because of the state’s small population. Wyoming does redistrict to determine its House and Senate areas. Redistricting is done every 10 years, coinciding with the census.
Marchese said that when citizens work together, they can ensure a transparent government and fair elections.
“That has never been more important than it is right now,” she said. “The lecture series … was designed to help people across Wyoming engage with government, learning how to be effective citizen leaders.”
This year was the first in the ESPC’s over 20-year history that the sessions were offered virtually, and the accessibility piece has been huge.
“Basically, every year before this, it was in person and it was in Cheyenne,” Marchese said. “The legislative session always falls in the middle of winter, and traveling can be hazardous. It can also be expensive. It is one thing to attend an event like this, but if you are an average person trying to book a hotel or buy meals — I think that going online makes this much more accessible.”
Having less barriers to participation is exciting, she said, and even when SHAPE Wyoming returns to in-person events in subsequent years, the organization will likely continue offering event participation online.
“With how partisan the national and state political climate is, we believe that it has never been more important to bring people together and educate them on the importance of citizen advocacy, and what it is like to reach across the aisle to advance public policy that is more representative of our communities,” she said. “We think that when policy reflects the actual representation of the communities of which those legislators are being elected from, policy is served best that way.”
When public policy is dictated by only one perspective, it will not accurately reflect the will of the people, she said.
“Democracy is definitely best when it is reflective of everyone, not just a few people,” Marchese said.