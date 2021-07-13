SHERIDAN — The Eric Richards Big Band will present a free weekend of concert jazz and big band dancing July 30-31.
Friday's concert begins at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Concert Hall in the Whitney Center for the Arts on Sheridan College's campus, and Saturday's moonlight swing outdoor big band dance will take place under the Whitney Commons Park gazebo.
The two-day event is supported by the John B. and Dorothy D. Duncan Foundation in collaboration with the Sheridan College Foundation. The band is led by composer/arranger/trombonist Eric Richards, the director of bands and jazz studies at Sheridan College and is comprised of musician-educators in Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Washington.
Below is a list of musicians who will play and perform:
Saxophones: Donicio Trujillo, University of Wyoming; Konnor Stiles, Montana State University-Billings; Scott Jeppesen, faculty, Montana State University-Billings; Gino Hernandez, director of bands, Cheyenne South High School; and Max Marquis, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, University of Wyoming, Sheridan High School
Trumpets: John Harbaugh, faculty Central Washington University; Douglas Bull, retired faculty, Casper College; Mark Dorn, director of instrumental music, Colorado Christian University; Dave Knutson, retired director of bands, Sheridan College; and Diane Knutson, retired director of bands, Sheridan High School
Trombones: Eric Richards; Nick Simons, retired faculty, Cheyenne Schools; Erin Schanzenbach, director of bands, Sheridan Junior High School; and Jon Gauer, Jr., freelance musician-educator, Denver, University of North Texas
Rhythm: Guitar, Craig Hall, freelance musician-educator, Bozeman; piano, Tom Amend, freelance musician-educator, Denver, University of Northern Colorado; bass, Michael Steele, freelance musician-educator, Bozeman; and drums, Zach Paris, director of bands, Northwest College; vocalist: Alycia Duprey, freelance musician-educator, Western Michigan University; and engineer, Jacob Hirschman, technical director, Whitney Center For The Arts.
Both events are free and open to the public.