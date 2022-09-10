SHERIDAN — Chad Erpelding’s installation of, “A Corporation Inc.” opens Sept. 15, and will be showcased at the Edward A. Whitney Gallery located inside the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. On Sept. 14 at 4 p.m., Erpelding will provide a talk about his creative process, which will be followed by a reception at 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.  

According to Erpelding’s official website, the artist utilizes data visualization and systems-based strategies to investigate global institutions. 

