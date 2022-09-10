SHERIDAN — Chad Erpelding’s installation of, “A Corporation Inc.” opens Sept. 15, and will be showcased at the Edward A. Whitney Gallery located inside the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. On Sept. 14 at 4 p.m., Erpelding will provide a talk about his creative process, which will be followed by a reception at 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
According to Erpelding’s official website, the artist utilizes data visualization and systems-based strategies to investigate global institutions.
Through extensive research of corporations, political systems, governmental organizations and stock markets, Erpelding has discovered various representations of global networks and activities. The artist has transformed this data into a visually complex piece with conceptually disorienting elements.
“I hope that my work challenges viewers to consider their relationships with these institutions while reevaluating their understanding of place in a global community,” Erpelding said.
Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.