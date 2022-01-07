SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host a luncheon and educational program Jan. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza Sheridan (formerly the Holiday Inn).
Amanda Esch, an associate with Davis and Cannon LLP, will provide her expertise on the COVID-19 vaccination and testing standards as well as the Family Medical Leave Act.
The cost to attend for members is $8 for members who attend virtually and $13 for members who attend for lunch. The cost for nonmembers is $10 for virtual attendance and $15 for nonmembers.