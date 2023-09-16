SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School Spanish teacher José Rafael Escoto Hernández was officially granted American citizenship alongside 30 fellow community members in a naturalization ceremony Friday. Escoto hails from El Salvador and made the move to the states to be with his love. Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips, an immigrant herself, officiated the ceremony and spoke of her experience settling in Wyoming after growing up in Canada.

Escoto was drawn to the states by chance — his sister received a scholarship to study at the University of Wyoming and made friends with Michaela then-Uhling, now Escoto’s wife. When Michaela Escoto came to visit Escoto’s sister in El Salvador, Escoto fell in love and three years later, the two married.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

