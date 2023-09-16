SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School Spanish teacher José Rafael Escoto Hernández was officially granted American citizenship alongside 30 fellow community members in a naturalization ceremony Friday. Escoto hails from El Salvador and made the move to the states to be with his love. Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips, an immigrant herself, officiated the ceremony and spoke of her experience settling in Wyoming after growing up in Canada.
Escoto was drawn to the states by chance — his sister received a scholarship to study at the University of Wyoming and made friends with Michaela then-Uhling, now Escoto’s wife. When Michaela Escoto came to visit Escoto’s sister in El Salvador, Escoto fell in love and three years later, the two married.
Escoto has now lived in Sheridan for seven years and said he experienced some culture shock initially but has since found his place within the Sheridan community.
“The first six months were the most difficult. That was the most difficult time for me, and it took me a lot of effort [and] even a little bit of crisis… I couldn’t find myself. I felt like I didn’t have anything to say in conversations,” Escoto said. “I had no idea about the culture. I had no idea about hunting, I didn’t know anything about fishing… Even nowadays I’m discovering new things that are really, really new, and I don’t know how to handle sometimes… I feel like after seven years, I am in a good place right now.”
In her first naturalization ceremony since 2019, Phillips said the ceremony is close to her heart because of her own experience obtaining American citizenship. Phillips left Canada at 17 years old to attend UW, and what was supposed to be just a four-year stint at the university has stemmed into a fruitful career in law and a comfortable life for more than 24 years.
“Of course my family was trying to lure me back to Canada, but I remained steadfast in my love for the state of Wyoming and its vast landscapes, its rich history, but most significantly the people of this great state, and it has become my home,” Phillips said. “It’s where my roots are, it’s where I’m raising my family, it’s where I will die. I love the state of Wyoming… In February of 2022, Gov. Mark Gordon appointed me to represent Sheridan County as a district court judge… all because of the opportunity to pursue lawful citizenship.”
Escoto said the process of obtaining citizenship was lengthy and required a lot of effort but was ultimately rewarding. The day of the naturalization ceremony also happened to fall on El Salvador’s Independence Day, increasing the significance of it to him.
“It’s a day that I will never forget, not only because it’s my citizenship ceremony but also because it’s the Independence Day of El Salvador… I’m definitely celebrating the Independence Day for my home country, but I am also celebrating the independence that I am getting here in the United States,” Escoto said. “It’s a double celebration in my mind and in my heart.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.