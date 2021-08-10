SHERIDAN — A pig roast, silent auction and live music event set for Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. at Black Tooth Brewing Co. will benefit the Fitzpatrick family.
Howie Fitzpatrick, a local law enforcement officer, faces serious medical issues requiring treatment.
Friday’s event will include live music from 7-11 p.m. as well the opportunity to buy raffle tickets to win a Weatherby Vanguard with Vortex scope, Green Mountain pellet grill and Barnett Whitetail Hunter SLR crossbow package.
Black Tooth Brewing Co. is located at 312 Broadway St.