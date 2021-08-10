12-14-2020 Shop w: a Cop_AS 001.jpg
Sheridan Police Department’s Howie Fitzpatrick, in the Santa hat, deputizes a small group of juvenile Christmas shoppers to assist with the apprehension of The Grinch during Shop with a Cop at Walmart Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Fifty kids participated in Shop with a Cop this year.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A pig roast, silent auction and live music event set for Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. at Black Tooth Brewing Co. will benefit the Fitzpatrick family.

Howie Fitzpatrick, a local law enforcement officer, faces serious medical issues requiring treatment.

Friday’s event will include live music from 7-11 p.m. as well the opportunity to buy raffle tickets to win a Weatherby Vanguard with Vortex scope, Green Mountain pellet grill and Barnett Whitetail Hunter SLR crossbow package.

Black Tooth Brewing Co. is located at 312 Broadway St.

