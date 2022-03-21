SHERIDAN — An evening of entertainment set for March 26 from 6-9 p.m. will benefit two local nonprofits — Foster Parent Exchange and Uprising.
The event will feature dinner, a cash bar, raffle and silent auction, comedy, music and other entertainment.
Tickets for the event cost $35 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofits.
Tickets are available from Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, Uprising, Roosters, Bomber Mountain Nutrition or online eventbrite.com/e/warm-your-soul-tickets-265477960727.
The event will take place at Kalif Shrine Center, located at 145 W. Loucks St.