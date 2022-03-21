12-03-20 foster parent exchange 3web.jpg
Buy Now

Items await students at the Wyoming Girls School as part of a pop-up shop organized by the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

 Courtesy photo | Carla Trier

SHERIDAN — An evening of entertainment set for March 26 from 6-9 p.m. will benefit two local nonprofits — Foster Parent Exchange and Uprising.

The event will feature dinner, a cash bar, raffle and silent auction, comedy, music and other entertainment.

Tickets for the event cost $35 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofits. 

Tickets are available from Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, Uprising, Roosters, Bomber Mountain Nutrition or online eventbrite.com/e/warm-your-soul-tickets-265477960727.

The event will take place at Kalif Shrine Center, located at 145 W. Loucks St.

Recommended for you