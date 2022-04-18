SHERIDAN — An event set for April 23 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sheridan College Golden Dome will benefit the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.
The event, hosted by the Principles of Management class at Sheridan College, will include live music, food, cornhole, a silent auction, mini-golf and more.
The cost to attend is a cash donation or a donation of household cleaning supplies or products.
The Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange was founded in 2012. The nonprofit provides education, care, prevention and assistance to local families.
For more information, see sheridanfosterparentexchange.org.