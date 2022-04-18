12-03-20 foster parent exchange 1web.jpg
Students from the Wyoming Girls School in Sheridan choose items from the pop-up shop coordinated by Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange owner Carla Trier Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Donations from several entities throughout Sheridan helped contribute to the shop.

 Courtesy photo | Carla Trier

SHERIDAN — An event set for April 23 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sheridan College Golden Dome will benefit the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.

The event, hosted by the Principles of Management class at Sheridan College, will include live music, food, cornhole, a silent auction, mini-golf and more. 

The cost to attend is a cash donation or a donation of household cleaning supplies or products.

The Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange was founded in 2012. The nonprofit provides education, care, prevention and assistance to local families. 

For more information, see sheridanfosterparentexchange.org.

