SHERIDAN — Aspen Grove Music Studio will join thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing its own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created the revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed Nov. 13 and 14.
“MTI’s ‘All Together Now!’ is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians,” MTIvPresident and CEOvDrew Cohen stated. “The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.”
The performances will take place in the Mars Black Box at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The cast and crew includes several members of the Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild and dozens of members of the community at large.
Proceeds from the performances will benefit the Civic Theatre Guild, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Aspen Grove Music Studio.
“We have a wonderfully talented and diverse cast of seasoned performers, brand new thespians and everyone in between,” said Amanda Patterson, creative director for the production and owner of Aspen Grove Music Studio. “With the appearances of beloved casts from recent local productions, ‘All Together Now!’ will be an entertaining, inspiring and true celebration of Sheridan’s local theatre community — those onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience alike.”
Masks are requested when attending events at the WYO Theater, and tickets can be purchased in person or online at wyotheater.com.
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and military and $20 for students. A streaming option is also available for $25 for the Nov. 13 show.