SHERIDAN — Terri Markham of Uprising will offer a presentation for older caregivers raising young loved ones Oct. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m.
The event is aimed at individuals age 55 and older raising a child, grandchild, great grandchild, niece or nephew.
Games will be provided for children during the presentation. Dinner will also be provided.
The event will take place at Sheridan KidsLife, located at 426 W. Alger St. Those planning to attend should park at the Sheridan County YMCA and enter through the back door of KidsLife.
For more information, call 307-274-8844 or email dhawley@thehubsheridan.org.