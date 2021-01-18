SHERIDAN — Local law enforcement hope to maintain compliance while not limiting small business growth in Sheridan County in light of proposed alterations to alcohol beverage regulations at the state level.
During the half-day virtual meeting of the 66th Wyoming Legislative Session, legislators introduced House Bill 13 and referred it to House Corporations Committee, which will consider the bill virtually Wednesday.
The bill outlines additional types of alcohol licenses for retailers. The number of permits are ever increasing, according to local law enforcement leaders, which causes issues in compliance with regulations as well as accessibility in the state that ranks highest in driving under the influence of alcohol rates and alcohol deaths.
“If you look at that, what you see is what looks to me like an ever-increasing number of license types for alcohol(ic) beverage in Wyoming,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said. “And it seems to me like there’s gotta be a simpler way.”
Thompson said more statutes to comply with does not make it easier for the license holder, for law enforcement, for the liquor division or anyone else.
“Rather than expanding legislation on liquor licenses, we should be looking at ways to consolidate and simplify,” he said.
While Thompson’s office doesn’t work directly with maintaining compliance with outlying communities and state statute, SCSO’s deputies work with repercussions of alcohol accessibility and the negative results some experience. Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska, however, deals directly with liquor dealers and compliance with state statute and city ordinance regarding alcohol.
Koltiska works with liquor dealers to establish and comply with a operational plan to ensure safety while serving.
“As a licensing organization — and the police department is involved in licensing in collaboration with the clerk’s office at the city for every entity that serves alcohol within the city of Sheridan — it becomes very difficult. Each individual license has its own set of rules that they must be in compliance with,” Koltiska said.
The additional license types add more work to the city and police department, as they work to primarily maintain safety.
In addition to new licenses, statute now allows for alcohol delivery, which was introduced in the city of Sheridan following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. City council passed an emergency ordinance allowing liquor delivery. Now, the state recognizes alcohol delivery in statute, which brings up additional complications to alcohol compliance and safety in communities. Contract delivery — like FedEx or Door Dash — would be allowed under statute.
Current city ordinance requires those delivering alcohol to a residence to check the recipient’s identification to assure they are 21 years old. With anyone delivering throughout the state, alcohol could easily be placed in the hands of minors.
As a licensing authority, Koltiska said SPD tries to bring city ordinance and state statute as close together as possible to ensure easy compliance checks.
“All of this effort we’re putting into training bartenders and clerks in liquor stores and the requirements that they have to go through that training, now we’ve just opened this up to the FedEx driver,” Thompson said. “Does that mean that additional training has to occur with just shipping companies? Is that what we’re looking at down the road? Or are we putting shipping companies at risk because now it’s in their wheelhouse?”
While law enforcement’s intention is not to deter business in Sheridan or the state, safety is of utmost importance.
“It’s all about safety,” Koltiska said. “Anything that we put into enforcement is to ensure public safety in general. That’s 100% what it boils down to. We never try to stifle business in any way, we are for business development and growth for all businesses in the city, it’s just making sure that it doesn’t put others at risk because of it,” Koltiska said.
Thompson agreed, noting legislators are likely thinking of how to help small businesses succeed in a difficult time economically.
“The last thing we want to do is get in the way of that,” Thompson said. “But as they go through the legislation process with these bills, I think it’s our job to be in communication with the representatives and senators and let them know what kind of pitfalls we might see with the wording of the statute so it’s good for everyone.
“I firmly believe these businesses want to succeed responsibly and they’re not intending to sell to people underage or oversell to certain people, all of those things that cause us risk in law enforcement, so helping them understand what the legislation really means as opposed to what their intent was when it was developed,” he said.