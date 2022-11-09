Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. High 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.