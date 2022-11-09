SHERIDAN — Every school board in Sheridan County — from the Northern Wyoming Community College District to Sheridan County School District 3 in Clearmont — will have new faces representing constituents beginning in 2023.
For the NWCCD, which oversees Sheridan College operations and will continue to work through the separation with Gillette College, Ward Cotton, Chuck Holloway and Elaine Henry will join the ranks of the board of trustees. Bob Leibrich, the only incumbent who had sought reelection missed holding onto his seat by just 103 votes.
Henry is retired after gaining experience as a student, former professor and administrator.
“I am looking forward to keeping an open mind as I learn more about current issues facing the college district,” Henry said. “It is hard to say what the results show, when it comes to the college Board of Trustees. It is a diverse group, and I look forward to working with all of the members, and getting to know them all a lot better. As I said in the candidate forums, I believe in checking my ego at the door, rolling up my sleeves, and working for the good of the order. That will be my approach to this board.”
Cotton is a retired teacher who continues working part time.
“I am happy the people of Sheridan County have allowed me the opportunity to serve,” Cotton said. “I will work to uphold the great standards the college has set in the past.”
Holloway, too, is retired after teaching for 28 years in the Agriculture Department at Sheridan College.
In the local K-12 school districts, each race saw more candidates than usual as schools have found themselves caught up in national conversations around things like Critical Race Theory, COVID pandemic fallout and other controversial topics.
In Sheridan County School District 3, which includes the Arvada-Clearmont schools, incumbent Wade Betz will hold onto his seat and newcomer Karis Prusak will join the board, beating out incumbent Misty Moore by just 10 votes.
In SCSD1, which includes the schools in the Tongue River Valley and Big Horn, Bill Adsit led the crowd of seven candidates vying for two seats. He earned 821 votes compared to incumbent Clint Krumm’s 730. Krumm will hold onto his seat for another term.
“I certainly am excited about the opportunity to serve for another 4 years,” Krumm said. “My highest goal is to continue pushing for high quality education for every student. We have great schools and a great community.”
In SCSD2, the results included both incumbents holding onto their seats, but also newcomers who have repeatedly challenged the existing board.
Incumbent Arin Waddell led the field of 15 candidates seeking four seats with 3,552 votes and was followed closely by fellow incumbent Ann Perkins with 3,380.
“It is my honor to serve all of SCSD2 children, teachers, staff and parents for another four years…. Doing the good work that I have always done,” Waddell said Tuesday night via email. “Thank you for believing in me and the truth of our top district! We are number one and we will be TOGETHER. Thank you for your continued support. You are the reason I ran again. Go BRONCS!”
The two other seats were won by Michael Lansing with 3,040 votes and Shelta Rambur with 2,558 votes. Rambur participated in a lawsuit against SCSD2 and its trustees recently, arguing an infringement of free speech rights.
Rambur said she’s ready to get to work “improving transparency, accountability and supporting the parent/teacher partnership.”
Lansing noted the top two vote-getters were incumbents, which indicates the general public “wants the excellence that this District, through teachers, parents and students, under the watch of the Board of Trustees to continue and it was an affirmative nod to keep the main focus the same.”
“Voting in Shelta and I, who ran on transparency and more open communication during work and regular meeting, shows the voters desire to see change in how meetings are run to ensure public comment is heard, loud and clear before a decision is made and to ensure the voting public knows where the Trustee stands on the various issues,” Lansing said via email Wednesday morning. “Shelta and I are committed to ensuring this campaign promise is implemented.”
Lansing added the nationwide election results show a divided country, and he hopes to bring civility to the table in an attempt to bring unity while pushing for vigorous debate.