SHERIDAN — Sheridan College joined forces with a number of local organizations to host an interactive exhibition at the Kooi Library entitled “Tunnel of Oppression.” Tunnel of Oppression takes attendees through a walkable exhibit built by members of the local organizations to create immersive experiences on topics such as human trafficking, foster care, homelessness, book bans and more.

A collaborative effort between Sheridan College, the Advocacy and Resource Center, Uprising, Foster Parent Exchange, Sheridan County Public Health, Volunteers of America and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, the goal of the Tunnel of Oppression exhibit is to express the lived realities and experiences of those marginalized groups, to create awareness and spark conversations surrounding the darker aspects of a community like Sheridan that might go unnoticed by the general public.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

