SHERIDAN — Sheridan College joined forces with a number of local organizations to host an interactive exhibition at the Kooi Library entitled “Tunnel of Oppression.” Tunnel of Oppression takes attendees through a walkable exhibit built by members of the local organizations to create immersive experiences on topics such as human trafficking, foster care, homelessness, book bans and more.
A collaborative effort between Sheridan College, the Advocacy and Resource Center, Uprising, Foster Parent Exchange, Sheridan County Public Health, Volunteers of America and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, the goal of the Tunnel of Oppression exhibit is to express the lived realities and experiences of those marginalized groups, to create awareness and spark conversations surrounding the darker aspects of a community like Sheridan that might go unnoticed by the general public.
To illustrate the realities of human trafficking, members of Uprising showcase clothes and items associated with stories of real victims and a mock illicit massage parlor, a scene not uncommonly represented in cases of human trafficking, even locally.
Executive Director of Uprising Terri Markham said she hopes visitors walk away from the exhibit with the understanding that circumstances such as these exist closer to home than they might think.
“People in general know about human trafficking, they know foster care is there, they know there’s homeless people but they don’t really think about it especially in a beautiful, picturesque mountain town like Sheridan,” Markham said. “You don’t really think about the fact that all of that happens right here in our community.”
Venturing deeper into the exhibit, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange set up a re-creation of the kind of home from which many foster children are removed. A mock methamphetamine lab sits just feet away from a disheveled crib with police lights flickering behind a dirtied couch, floor littered with trash. A black garbage bag sits nearby, filled not with the wrappers and debris scattered over the living space but with the belongings of the hypothetical child being removed.
Capacity Builder at Foster Parent Exchange Brooke Robinson said circumstances such as this are all too real for foster children nationwide, including Sheridan.
“The conditions kids come from, even in Sheridan, are deplorable and they can be awful anywhere you are,” Robinson said.
The event will be held throughout the week and is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be open Feb. 20-23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon and Feb. 26 from 1-8 p.m. A public reception will be held Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m.
The exhibition is recommended for ages 14 and older due to the nature of the content shown including themes of sexual assault, violence and any other kind of trauma, which may be triggering to survivors or individuals. More information on the exhibition can be found at sheridan.edu/too.
