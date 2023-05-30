SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Revenue reminds homeowners in Wyoming that they may qualify for a partial refund of 2022 property taxes paid.
The newly expanded property tax relief program for homeowners has an application deadline of June 5.
Last year, in an effort to help Wyoming households impacted by rapidly rising home values and property tax bills, Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget request included an additional $1 million to be appropriated for the Property Tax Refund Program. HB-99 Property Tax Refund Program was signed by the governor March 2. Wyoming Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson explained Wyoming residents for the last five years may qualify for a refund if they have occupied the property nine or more months in 2022 and their personal assets do not exceed $150,000 per adult member of the household (some exclusions apply). In addition, household income must not exceed 125% of the median household income for the county where the property is located or the statewide median, whichever is larger. For all but seven counties that amount is $86,400. Counties with higher income limits are Campbell $114,125; Converse $94,613; Lincoln $95,163; Sublette $101,988; Sweetwater $96,888; Teton $128,900 and Uinta $92,788.
The process consists of completing a two-page application, providing documentation showing proof of income and that 2022 property taxes have been paid in full. Applications are available at county treasurers offices or by calling 307-777-7320. Additional information on the program, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, is available at wptrs.wyo.gov.