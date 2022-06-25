SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority is expecting a decrease in its expenses this fiscal year as it slows construction and looks to the future.
SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs told the Sheridan County Commission earlier this week the board anticipates a significant decrease in its capital construction budget as work is completed on the Kennon building this summer.
“The last several fiscal year budgets have been high because we’ve had a lot of capital construction going on,” Briggs said. “…Now, with the Kennon project winding down, you’ll see a tapering off of that capital construction budget, and we’re working toward more of an operational budget.”
The organization budgeted for $752,517 in expenses for fiscal year 2023, a significant decrease from the $1.19 million in estimated expenses for fiscal year 2022, according to a budget presented to the county. At $449,000, the organizations’ FY2023 capital outlay budget is nearly half of the current FY2022 estimated capital spending of $875,000.
The organization budgeted for $919,766 in revenues in the coming fiscal year, with more than $573,000 coming from grants. In the current fiscal year, the organization recorded $312,669 in estimated revenues.
The organization’s primary project this year will be a feasibility study investigating potential locations for the second phase of the High-Tech Business Park, Briggs said. The current 43.5-acre park in North Sheridan is home to Vacutech, Kennon and Weatherby and brought more than 300 manufacturing jobs to Sheridan County, Briggs said. However, only two parcels — including a 4.45-acre parcel and a parcel that is less than an acre — are currently available in the park, Briggs said.
Briggs said the development of more shovel-ready property is key to continuing Sheridan’s legacy as a business-friendly city.
“I would say that one of the biggest constraints we have in recruiting business….is, ‘Do we have the inventory?’” Briggs said. “…We get a lot of people looking for a 5,000- to 10,000-square-foot space to move into…and that’s the type of inventory we’re struggling with right now.”
Briggs said the feasibility study would involve investigating potential locations for the next phase of the business park.
“The biggest question I get asked is, ‘Does SEEDA think (the next phase is) going to be located next to the existing high-tech park?’” Briggs said. “The answer is maybe. Really, it’s about looking at what makes the most sense. We’ll look at county land-use planning, city land-use planning, available infrastructure and potential public-private partnerships to determine the best spot.”
The $25,000 project will be primarily funded by a $20,000 Wyoming Business Council grant with an additional $5,000 coming from SEEDA project funds, Briggs said. Briggs said he hopes to have a consultant hired for the study by July.
In addition to the feasibility study, the organization anticipates an increase in facilities maintenance and insurance costs for its existing facilities, along with modest increases in legal and accounting services due to inflation, Briggs said.