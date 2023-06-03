SHERIDAN — Ami Puuri has been at the helm as Housing Land Trust Administrator for about two weeks.
Puuri started as Housing Land Trust Administrator May 22 and she was one of two finalists for the position.
Habitat, and Puuri specifically, will manage a housing land trust that will take over the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council’s role. The transition will take place once the attainable housing council exhausts its $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds, which must be spent by the end of 2026.
Short term, Puuri will be responsible for establishing the housing land trust as a legal entity and lifting it off the ground to ensure smooth operation. She hopes to gain a better understanding of what will work best for Sheridan as a community as the housing land trust grows, as well.
Habitat Executive Director Christine Dietrich said Puuri stood out as a candidate because of her background.
“Ami comes with a very strong background in real estate, in title work, in property management (and) she’s from the community,” Dietrich said. “So, that was a huge part of it, having someone who’s been living in the community for a while, who’s familiar with Sheridan and the unique needs that we have.”
Dietrich also said well-rounded experience will set Puuri up for success as the first housing land trust administrator.
Puuri said she was drawn to the position because of her experience on the Habitat board, which she was part of for about five years and served as a board member, treasurer and president at various times. Her work experience was a big draw, as well.
“...You just have the well-rounded position, so this is perfect for me, and I really do enjoy it. Not only that but I was born and raised here,” Puuri said. “So, it is important for there to be some affordable housing, attainable housing. You know, we have all these young people moving back into town, we want to make sure that we keep them here.”
Dietrich said the partnership with Habitat for Humanity will help make this attempt at attainable housing in Sheridan more successful than previous attempts.
“Having Habitat for Humanity involved and taking this over is the best bet for making sure that it’s sustainable. We’ve been absolutely in the affordable housing business for almost 30 years, so we have weathered recessions, we have weathered changes in the market…” Dietrich said.
Puuri and Dietrich have begun looking at various federal funding options to help sustain the housing land trust, as well. Their options include Community Development Block Grant funds, HOME Investments Partnership Program funds and Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program funds.
Dietrich also said Habitat is limited to 30-year deeds, which means after 30 years homes acquired through Habitat could hit the open market. She said homes from the housing land trust are able to serve income-qualified people forever.
“(Properties will be) affordable in perpetuity, which is the really cool thing,” Dietrich said.