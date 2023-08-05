04-23-21 mandel cabin lightsweb.jpg

The Mandel Cabin and Post Office, originally constructed in 1880 and now a museum owned by the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Wyoming, has new indoor lighting to show off its interior display.

 Courtesy photo | Rex Arney

SHERIDAN — The August Explore History program from Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Hub on Smith will highlight the Big Goose Creek Walking Tour.

It will also feature a tour of the Mandel Cabin thanks to the Wyoming Colonial Dames.

