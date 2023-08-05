SHERIDAN — The August Explore History program from Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Hub on Smith will highlight the Big Goose Creek Walking Tour.
It will also feature a tour of the Mandel Cabin thanks to the Wyoming Colonial Dames.
