DAYTON — Join Sheridan Community Land Trust historical program manager Carrie Edinger for the Big Goose Creek virtual tour March 15 at 10:30 a.m.
This video version tour will focus on how Big Goose Creek was an essential natural resource for the valley’s early inhabitants, into the settlement era and right up to today. Participants learn about sites in Whitney Commons and a section of the historic Downtown Sheridan area. Some sites on the tour are the Big Goose Creek Buffalo Jump, Sheridan Brewery, Sheridan Manufacturing Company Flour Mill, the Mandel Cabin and Sheridan’s first cabin, along with the historic rerouting of Big Goose Creek.
This Explore History program offers open conversation for community members to share their memories or historical information about these sites.
The event will take place at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.