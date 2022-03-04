SHERIDAN — The next round of Explore History, organized by Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Hub on Smith, will take place March 8 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the WYO. It is titled “Era of the Tie Flume.” Towering up to 70 feet above the river, the 36-mile Tongue River Tie Flume harnessed the power of the cold mountain water to quickly transport timber down the mountain to the sawmills in what was anything but a lazy river ride. This program will highlight the construction of the flume, the tie camps and their impact on the economy of the Dayton and Ranchester area. Local historian Helen Laumann will share her historical research and her experiences hiking the areas of the tie flume.
Explore History programs in Sheridan are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. The Hub invites attendees to join for lunch after the program’s conclusion.
For a complete schedule of Explore History programs, see SheridanCLT.org/events.