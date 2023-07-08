SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s trails offer much more than biking routes and scenic hikes. The Sheridan Community Land Trust seeks to delve deeper into the history behind Sheridan’s many trails through its Explore History program, the next tour of which will study Soldier Ridge Trail Tuesday.

A collaborative effort between SCLT, The Hub on Smith and the Tongue River Valley Community Center, Explore History tours seek to engage and educate community members through learning about history right where it happened. Chris Vrba, director of marketing and development for SCLT, said the program has been running for three years.

