SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s trails offer much more than biking routes and scenic hikes. The Sheridan Community Land Trust seeks to delve deeper into the history behind Sheridan’s many trails through its Explore History program, the next tour of which will study Soldier Ridge Trail Tuesday.
A collaborative effort between SCLT, The Hub on Smith and the Tongue River Valley Community Center, Explore History tours seek to engage and educate community members through learning about history right where it happened. Chris Vrba, director of marketing and development for SCLT, said the program has been running for three years.
“They connect people to the land and history and focus on telling and preserving stories of our past today so they’re not forgotten tomorrow. Those history programs also invite folks in for an opportunity for community and fellowship and engagement,” Vrba said. “We have a lot of regular people who come to it every month. They mark it on their calendar and they go with it. They come, learn, share memories and share their experiences. It helps us to be able to accomplish our mission of sharing and preserving historic stories.”
Lisa Wells, senior fun and wellness coordinator at The Hub on Smith, said Tuesday’s tour of Soldier Ridge Trail will take participants on a hike through several significant moments in Sheridan County’s history, from Native American hunting grounds to historic battles and postal routes to ranches.
“There’s so much history there… Some of those stories will have affected how the town developed and everybody can connect to that,” Wells said.
Since the inception of the program, Wells said each event sees anywhere from 20 to 200 participants. Some of the events take place at The Hub, some are online and some are walking tours, like the upcoming Soldier Ridge hike Tuesday. All are free to attend.
“It’s one of our most popular programs and one of my favorite collaborations in the community with [SCLT],” Wells said. “They’re such a quality organization and I love that they make history come alive, they make it accessible and they allow opportunities during each program for people to share their experiences with the program.”
Vrba said Sheridan County’s rich history leaves much to draw from for the program and much for anyone to learn, from newcomers to born-and-raised locals.
“There’s this incredible tapestry of history here and stories from which to work. If you want to expand it back to geologic history or natural history, you can go back even further. There’s rocks in the Bighorns that are nearly 3 billion years old,” Vrba said. “That area [Soldier Ridge] was once part of the Bozeman Trail. Before the Bozeman Trail came along, it was along Plains Indian tribes hunting routes… Soldier Ridge Road also served as one of the first stagecoach lines in Sheridan County.”
Tuesday’s Explore History program begins at 9 a.m. Those interested in participating should meet at the Soldier Ridge trailhead or The Hub on Smith for transportation to the trailhead. The program is free and open to the public, no registration required. SCLT will host the Soldier Ridge walking tour again July 25.
“It’s great to be able to do the walking tours and events like that and connect people together as a community, but at the same time, those trails are out there and they’re fantastic,” Vrba said. “They’re fantastic for people’s health and recreation, they’re a fantastic learning opportunity, so there’s a lot of cool things that folks can do out on [the trails].”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.