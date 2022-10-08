Christmas tree stock.jpg
SHERIDAN — This month’s Explore History program will feature historic tie hacks of Southern Wyoming (circa 1906-1912) with Dave McKee as the featured presenter.

Explore History will be held Oct. 11 at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan and again Oct. 19 at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. Both programs will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run until noon.

