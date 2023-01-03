SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust’s 2023 Explore History series kicks off Jan. 10 with History Along the Tongue River Water Trail at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan. Attendees can join live in person or online via Zoom.
Explore Little Goose and Big Goose creeks and the Tongue River as essential natural resources for early inhabitants into the settlement era. SCLT Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger will guide attendees through the local waterways and historical sites with photos, maps and diverse cultures. A few sites include the Sheridan town ditch, K.N. Gardens and the Dewy Post Office.
The series will continue Jan. 17, at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton with a program titled “Hans Kleiber: Artist, of the Bighorns, Author, Wyoming Pioneer and Naturalist.”
Kleiber’s art provides endless visuals of our local mountain region, but what was the influence behind his nature studies SCLT Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger will guide attendees through Kleiber’s background from his time with the McShane Timber Company, a forest ranger to a self-taught artist. Joining the discussion will be local artist, Sonja Caywood who will share the preservation process and management of the studio cabin now known as the Kleiber Studio Museum located in Dayton. Both programs begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at noon. Explore History is free to attend and open to the public.
This Explore History program offers open conversation for community members to share their memories or historical information about these sites and events. The Explore History program is funded by the Next50 Initiative.