Tongue River stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

 Justin Sheely

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust’s 2023 Explore History series kicks off Jan. 10 with History Along the Tongue River Water Trail at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan. Attendees can join live in person or online via Zoom.

Explore Little Goose and Big Goose creeks and the Tongue River as essential natural resources for early inhabitants into the settlement era. SCLT Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger will guide attendees through the local waterways and historical sites with photos, maps and diverse cultures. A few sites include the Sheridan town ditch, K.N. Gardens and the Dewy Post Office.

