SHERIDAN — The public is invited to Explore History with the Sheridan Community Land Trust, The Hub on Smith and the Tongue River Valley Community Center this June as the groups visit the Trail End State Historic Site and Kendrick Arboretum, the first professionally landscaped private home in Wyoming.
The Trail End State Historic Site tour will feature Kendrick Mansion’s early landscaping, garden and arboretum and will be guided by Sharie Shada, Trail End superintendent. The tour will also feature a tour of the Kendrick Arboretum led by arborists and Sheridan Tree Board members Zack Houck and Clark Van Hoosier. The arboretum was established in 2013 to build upon the Kendricks' 1908 vision. Bill Yellowtail from Crow Nation will also share the Crow migration story with attendees.
The public will have two opportunities to participate.
Explore History with The Hub is June 14. Participants are invited to meet at The Hub on Smith at 10 a.m. and join for a group walk to Trail End. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at approximately noon. For more information, please contact Amanda Munford with The Hub on Smith at 307-675-4952.
Explore History with TRVCC is June 21. A bus will depart from the TRVCC in Dayton at 10 a.m. and from the TRVCC in Ranchester at 10:15 a.m. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at approximately noon. For more information, please contact Lacie Schwend at 307-655-9419 for transportation information.
If driving to the Trail End, please park on the street.
Explore History programs offer open conversation for community members to share their memories or historical information about these sites.