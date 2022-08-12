DAYTON — Sheridan Community Land Trust and Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton will host the next Explore History on Aug. 16, focusing on the Wyoming Ag Experiment Station in Sheridan County.
The University of Wyoming’s Sheridan Research and Extension Center has been actively engaged in agricultural research in northeast Wyoming for more than 100 years. Director Brian Mealor will share information about why this is an important institution in Sheridan County. He will discuss the founding and historic activities on the "experiment farm," highlight how some of the early work is in alignment with current agriculture and natural resources research today and the beginning partnerships with local stakeholders.
Mealor is the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sheridan Research and Extension Center. He also serves as an associate professor in the Department of Plant Sciences and the director of the Institute for Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems (IMAGINE). He joined Sheridan R&E Center in 2015 and hopes to preserve the history of the center and its contributions to Sheridan County and the surrounding region.
This Explore History will take place Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the TRVCC in Dayton. This program offers open conversation for community members to share their memories or historical information about these sites.
Explore History programs are presented every third Tuesday as a partnership between TRVCC in Dayton and SCLT.