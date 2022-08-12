Brian Mealor
Brian Mealor, director of the University of Wyoming’s Sheridan Research and Extension Center, stands outside the extension center Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Mealor was recently appointed to an invasive species initiative launched by Gov. Mark Gordon.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — Sheridan Community Land Trust and Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton will host the next Explore History on Aug. 16, focusing on the Wyoming Ag Experiment Station in Sheridan County.

The University of Wyoming’s Sheridan Research and Extension Center has been actively engaged in agricultural research in northeast Wyoming for more than 100 years. Director Brian Mealor will share information about why this is an important institution in Sheridan County. He will discuss the founding and historic activities on the "experiment farm," highlight how some of the early work is in alignment with current agriculture and natural resources research today and the beginning partnerships with local stakeholders.

