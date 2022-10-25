SHERIDAN — Expressions Art Gallery & Framing will host the work of local and regional artists, with a reception for them Oct. 28.
From 4-6 p.m. Friday, attendees can enjoy demonstrations, refreshments and a free print from the artists while viewing the artwork. One of the artists includes bronze artist Robin Laws.
To view the gallery outside of the event, Expressions is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information about the artists, receptions and exhibitions for 2023, contact Wanda Kerns at 307-673-2878 or email wanda@expressions.gallery.