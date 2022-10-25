expressions gallery and framing
Buy Now

Expressions Gallery and Framing hosts several gallery showings throughout the year. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Expressions Art Gallery & Framing will host the work of local and regional artists, with a reception for them Oct. 28. 

From 4-6 p.m. Friday, attendees can enjoy demonstrations, refreshments and a free print from the artists while viewing the artwork. One of the artists includes bronze artist Robin Laws. 

Tags

Recommended for you